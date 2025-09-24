Carlos Sainz provides update on WILD Williams exit rumour

Change your timezone:

Carlos Sainz has provided an update on his Williams future, after a wild rumour about an exit from the team.

Sainz joined Williams at the end of 2024 having been dropped by Ferrari in favour of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard was thought to be in line for a direct swap with Hamilton to Mercedes, but the team opted to plan for the future instead by bringing in teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli.

It left Sainz with minimal options for a seat with a race-winning outfit, and he instead went to Williams, where he secured a podium with the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.

It was Sainz's first podium finish since leaving Ferrari, and was Williams' first in a full-length race since the 2017 Azerbaijan GP.

Sainz also beat Antonelli to claim the podium, with Mercedes' youngster achieving his best result since the Canadian GP with a fourth-place finish. That ended a run of just three points-scoring race weekends in 10 events, as the 19-year-old's position within the team has begun to be called into question.

Antonelli is currently without a contract for next season, although team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that it's only a matter of time before both he and George Russell are signed up for 2026.

However, the lack of a contract thus far has led to rumours that Mercedes could be considering lending Antonelli out to Williams with whom they share a good relationship, with Sainz heading the other way for 2026.

During the Azerbaijan GP, though, Sainz rubbished these rumours, telling Sky Italia: "I know I have a contract with Williams and Toto hasn’t called me or James.

"It’s just rumors, I don’t listen to them. I’m focused on this project. Honestly, I think I am in the right place at the right time.

"This year has been really hard for me because I’ve been really quick on track, many good qualifyings, but in the race, something always goes wrong. It shows you that the speed has always been there and we’re only missing putting good results together."

Sainz banishes 2025 hoodoo

Before Sunday's result, Sainz was without a top-seven grand prix finish all-season long, despite his team-mate Alex Albon having achieved seven of those across the first 16 grands prix.

Albon is all the way up in eighth in the drivers' championship with 70 points, while until Baku, Sainz had just 16 points in 2025 from 16 grands prix weekends.

His podium at Azerbaijan GP may just prove to be the turning point in his Williams career, however, almost equalling his points tally for the season in one weekend, after a brilliant qualifying was converted into a podium.

In 2026, new regulations are set to provide opportunities for teams like Williams who find themselves in the midfield, and the team are well on their way to cementing fifth in the constructors' championship this year which would set Albon and Sainz up beautifully for 2026.

