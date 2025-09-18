F1 star misses Azerbaijan GP media day through illness

Change your timezone:

George Russell was absent from the track on Thursday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after his team reported him unwell.

The Brit was unable to take part in media day at the circuit in Baku, with Russell supposed to be taking part in the FIA's official press conference on Thursday.

Russell is, however, expected to be back at the track competing from Friday, when the Azerbaijan GP weekend gets underway with FP1 and FP2, before competitive action begins on Saturday.

An official statement from Mercedes read: "Unfortunately, George won’t be at the track today because he’s feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action."

Russell was set to be joined at Thursday's FIA press conference by Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson at 11am UK time, following on from Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly earlier in the day.

Mercedes will be hoping he will be fully fit for the weekend as he is likely their best source of points and potential podiums.

Will George Russell stay at Mercedes?

Since winning the Canadian Grand Prix in June, he has finished in the top five in five of the following six races (finishing 10th at the British Grand Prix) including grabbing a podium in Hungary.

Team-mate Kimi Antonelli meanwhile has only scored three points since Montreal.

Despite Russell's form, neither he nor Antonelli have yet signed a deal to race for Mercedes next year with negotiations ongoing.

Toto Wolff has, however, confirmed that it is only a matter of time before the pair are handed new contracts.

