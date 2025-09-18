F1 legend backs Max Verstappen Ferrari move

Change your timezone:

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes that Max Verstappen will soon ditch his Red Bull contract and join a new team.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has not been given a car capable of challenging for the title in 2025, and that has led to speculation surrounding his long-term future at Red Bull.

The Dutchman was linked for much of the 2025 season with a move to Toto Wolff's Mercedes outfit for 2026, but Verstappen has now finally confirmed that he will stay at Red Bull for the 2026 season.

Verstappen has a contract until 2028 at Red Bull, but it is thought there are performance clauses within the deal that would allow the four-time world champion to leave.

And Montoya believes that should Red Bull drop the ball with the new regulations in 2026, then Verstappen is going to quickly explore his options including Ferrari and Mercedes.

Where will Max Verstappen drive after Red Bull?

"I think Max will drive the red car but probably five or six years down the line. I think at some stage he'll have a chance, but not yet," the former Williams and McLaren star told Jackpot City Casino.

"I think he'll probably move. I'll be surprised if he doesn't move. Unless of course Red Bull does an amazing job.

"I think Max has matured and shown more maturity this year and we see a calmer Max. You don't hear the outbursts as much. I don't know if that’s because he's preparing psychologically to be somewhere else. Who knows?

"The obvious next move that you'll see at some point will be to Mercedes. But then Ferrari. That's what I think. But if Red Bull starts next year and it's a disaster, Max might jump ship really early. And you'll never know if it was the right decision for him because with the new rules and everybody figuring it out, you might see other teams making huge steps.

"What's really cool about next year is that you're adding the Audi power unit, you have the Ford power unit. The Honda’s going to be in one car, the Audi's going to be in one car, the Ford is going to be in the two Red Bull cars, I would assume. It could be very competitive."

