Lewis Hamilton reveals physical pain from Italian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was in physical pain after last weekend's tricky Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was speaking to Ferrari team members after the race, in a clip the team later shared on social media.

With the pressure of the tifosi building up, Hamilton knew he had his work cut out at Monza with a five-place grid penalty carrying over from the previous race at Zandvoort.

Despite qualifying fifth on Saturday, the 40-year-old had to line up P10 on Sunday as a result, but managed to make up four places before crossing the line in sixth.

And it seems those places didn't come easy, with Hamilton admitting that he endured pain throughout the 53-lap race as a result of pressing the pedals so hard.

F1 RESULTS: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza

Hamilton fights for Ferrari respect

In a video shared to social media by the official Ferrari F1 account, Hamilton discussed his race in the garage, saying: "I couldn't push the pedal any further. Maximum!"

"I have pain here," the champion admitted, gesturing to the right hand side of his lower body.

"Because I was pushing, I was pushing so hard. If the pedal's bent you know why," he concluded.

Despite his efforts, Hamilton's penalty meant he has lost yet more ground in the drivers' championship against team-mate Charles Leclerc, with Hamilton now 46 points behind the Monegasque driver.

He remains in sixth in the standings after the Italian GP, but despite the championship setback, Hamilton has certainly earned the respect of the tifosi who witnessed his desperate drive to pull back as many points as possible at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Related