F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets new lap record to stun McLaren pair and Ferrari faithful
Max Verstappen stunned the dominant McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again at the Italian Grand Prix, setting a new lap record to take pole on Saturday.
Norris had broken the existing record just seconds before the Dutchman's incredible final lap, getting knocked down into second place for the second weekend in a row.
The Dutchman's P1 finish in qualifying at Monza marks the 45th pole position of his Red Bull career, overtaking Sebastian Vettel’s team record.
Championship contenders Norris and Piastri trailed behind Verstappen in P2 and P3, with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc set to join Piastri on the second row for Sunday's main event.
Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, will be forced to start P10 in front of the tifosi after finishing fifth-fastest in qualifying and being handed a five-place grid penalty by the FIA last time out at Zandvoort.
Norris went fastest in FP2 and FP3 earlier in the weekend after Ferrari stunned the tifosi on Friday morning with a one-two finish for Hamilton and Leclerc, but the Scuderia will have their work cut out to secure a podium for either driver at Monza.
Here are all the times from qualifying at the Italian GP.
F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 1:18.792secs
2. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.077secs
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.190secs
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.215secs
5. *Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.332secs
6. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.365secs
7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.408secs
8. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.598secs
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.632secs
10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.727secs
11. Oliver Bearman, Haas - OUT IN Q2
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - OUT IN Q2
13. Carlos Sainz, Williams - OUT IN Q2
14. Alex Albon, Williams - OUT IN Q2
15. Esteban Ocon, Haas - OUT IN Q2
16. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - OUT IN Q1
17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - OUT IN Q1
18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - OUT IN Q1
19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - OUT IN Q1
20. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - OUT IN Q1
*Hamilton will be subject to a five-place grid penalty.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
