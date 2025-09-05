F1 Results Today: Mercedes star's struggles continue with red flag as Ferrari continue strong weekend

Change your timezone:

Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued their strong Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, but championship challenger Lando Norris bounced back strongly to top the timing boards.

The Brit has a lot of work to do after last weekend's engine failure, and made a tiny step in that direction by finishing three spots ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri in FP2.

Leclerc repeated his FP1 feat of finishing the second practice session in P2 with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz doing the same with his second P3 finish of the day. Hamilton rounded off the top five on Friday evening.

Mercedes star George Russell lost power at the end of FP1, finishing the session on a sour note, and FP2 didn't go much better after finishing down in P10.

His Silver Arrows team-mate was cursed at his second home grand prix of the season, losing control going through the second Lesmos and beaching his car in the gravel during the opening stages of the second practice session, triggering a red flag.

Antonelli crashed on debut at Monza this time last year and just one week ago, also beached his W16 in the gravel at Zandvoort, putting himself under even more pressure as he awaits news of a contract for next season.

After F2 star Alex Dunne and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron made their F1 debut at Monza earlier on Friday morning, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto returned to the cockpits of their respective F1 machinery.

F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.878secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.083secs

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.096secs

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.181secs

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.192secs

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.199secs

7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.301secs

8. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.363secs

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.391secs

10. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.398secs

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.505secs

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.597secs

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.650secs

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.729secs

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.767secs

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.776secs

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.933secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.224secs

19. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +1.489secs

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.686secs



F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 1:20.117secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.169secs

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.533secs

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.575secs

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.823secs

6. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.904secs

7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.956secs

8. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.993secs

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.997secs

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.041secs

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.055secs

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.062secs

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.084secs

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.175secs

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +1.178secs

16. Alex Dunne, McLaren - +1.489secs

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.525secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.536secs

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.941secs

20. Paul Aron, Alpine - +2.036secs



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at the Italian GP has concluded for Friday's running, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

