F1 Results Today: Mercedes star's struggles continue with red flag as Ferrari continue strong weekend
F1 Results Today: Mercedes star's struggles continue with red flag as Ferrari continue strong weekend
Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued their strong Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, but championship challenger Lando Norris bounced back strongly to top the timing boards.
The Brit has a lot of work to do after last weekend's engine failure, and made a tiny step in that direction by finishing three spots ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri in FP2.
Leclerc repeated his FP1 feat of finishing the second practice session in P2 with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz doing the same with his second P3 finish of the day. Hamilton rounded off the top five on Friday evening.
Mercedes star George Russell lost power at the end of FP1, finishing the session on a sour note, and FP2 didn't go much better after finishing down in P10.
His Silver Arrows team-mate was cursed at his second home grand prix of the season, losing control going through the second Lesmos and beaching his car in the gravel during the opening stages of the second practice session, triggering a red flag.
Antonelli crashed on debut at Monza this time last year and just one week ago, also beached his W16 in the gravel at Zandvoort, putting himself under even more pressure as he awaits news of a contract for next season.
After F2 star Alex Dunne and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron made their F1 debut at Monza earlier on Friday morning, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto returned to the cockpits of their respective F1 machinery.
READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move
F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.878secs
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.083secs
3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.096secs
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.181secs
5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.192secs
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.199secs
7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.301secs
8. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.363secs
9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.391secs
10. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.398secs
11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.505secs
12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.597secs
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.650secs
14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.729secs
15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.767secs
16. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.776secs
17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.933secs
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.224secs
19. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +1.489secs
20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.686secs
F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 1:20.117secs
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.169secs
3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.533secs
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.575secs
5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.823secs
6. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.904secs
7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.956secs
8. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.993secs
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.997secs
10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.041secs
11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.055secs
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.062secs
13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.084secs
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.175secs
15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +1.178secs
16. Alex Dunne, McLaren - +1.489secs
17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.525secs
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.536secs
19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.941secs
20. Paul Aron, Alpine - +2.036secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice at the Italian GP has concluded for Friday's running, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring
Related
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing in Ford announcement
- 49 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Mercedes star's struggles continue with red flag as Ferrari continue strong weekend
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR's next female star opens up on 'challenging' 2025 season
- Today 16:00
F1 Results Today: Ferrari star flying despite red flag at Italian Grand Prix
- Today 14:55
Michael Jordan's 23XI attorney slams NASCAR's divisive tactics as seven-figure payout teased
- Today 14:00
NASCAR Today: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat
- Today 13:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august