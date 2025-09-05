F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 Formula 1 season hits Monza this weekend for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, and we've got all of the time scheduling and TV details you need to know.
All of the weekend's F1 action kicks off with practice on Friday, September 6, with two sessions scheduled to take place, with another then following on Saturday, September 6, ahead of qualifying.
Heading into the weekend, there is plenty to talk about, particularly at the top of the drivers' championship, where Oscar Piastri now holds a commanding lead.
With his win at Zandvoort, and Lando Norris' devastating engine failure, the Australian star now leads the drivers' championship by 34 points heading into this weekend. A commanding position to be in with just nine rounds remaining.
Elsewhere, all eyes will be on how Lewis Hamilton fares in his first Italian Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver.
The seven-time world champion got a taste of the passion the Italian fans have when racing at Imola earlier this season, and Hamilton will be hoping he can go one better than the P4 he managed on that occasion and achieve a podium that would no doubt send the Tifosi wild.
With that said, let's get into all of the all-important details that you came here for!
What time is F1 practice today?
F1 action at the Italian Grand Prix will get underway on Friday, September 5, with FP1 starting at 1:30pm local time (CEST). This means an FP1 start time of 7:30am (ET) in the United States.
Later on Friday, FP2 will then get underway at 5pm (CEST), which means a start time of 11am (ET).
On Saturday, the third and final practice session, FP3, gets underway at 12:30am (CEST) in the Netherlands, meaning a 6:30am (ET) start for those on the East Coast.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
FP1 start times - Friday, September 5
Local Time (CEST): 1:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 7:30am
United States Central (CT): 6:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 5:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 4:30am
FP2 start times - Friday, September 5
Local Time (CEST): 5pm
United States Eastern (ET): 11am
United States Central (CT): 10am
United States Mountain (MT): 9am
United States Pacific (PT): 8am
FP3 start times - Saturday, September 6
Local Time (CEST): 12:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 6:30am
United States Central (CT): 5:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 4:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 3:30am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Italian Grand Prix practice action will be shown live on ESPN across multiple channels.
On Friday, FP1 will be shown live on ESPNU, for example, whilst later in the day, FP2 will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Saturday's FP3 session will also be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
