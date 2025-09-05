F1 Results Today: Ferrari star flying despite red flag at Italian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

F1 moved back to Italy for the second time this year, this time for the Italian Grand Prix itself at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both put on a brilliant display for Ferrari's home fans in FP1, despite a tricky season so far.

Both stars of the Scuderia donned a tribute lively on their SF-25s in a nod to one of Hamilton's closest inspirations in the sport, Niki Lauda, and Hamilton certainly did the three-time champion proud on Friday, topping the timesheets.

Ferrari dominated FP1 on Friday afternoon, with Hamilton finishing the session fastest just ahead of team-mate Leclerc.

Former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz proved his new team Williams aren't to be ruled out in Italy after finishing third fastest, just ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen and home hero Kimi Antonello.

The session was briefly red flagged when Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar took a trip through the gravel at the Ascari chicane, sending the sweepers out onto the Italian track.

That incident also saw Ferari star Charles Leclerc noted by the stewards for a red flag infringement, with the 2024 Italian GP winner taking to team radio to insist he, 'broke as hard as possible' upon seeing the red flag.

A speedy FIA verdict was delivered during the session however, with Leclerc cleared and no further action taken.

Two rookies sat in for drivers at their respective teams on Friday, with Irish racer Alex Dunne in place of Oscar Piastri and Paul Aron taking Franco Colapinto's place at Alpine.

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 1:20.117secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.169secs

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.533secs

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.575secs

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.823secs

6. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.904secs

7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.956secs

8. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.993secs

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.997secs

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.041secs

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.055secs

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.062secs

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.084secs

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.175secs

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +1.178secs

16. Alex Dunne, McLaren - +1.489secs

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.525secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.536secs

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.941secs

20. Paul Aron, Alpine - +2.036secs



