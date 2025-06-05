Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised

Lewis Hamilton's form at Ferrari was the subject of debate on Sky Sports F1's recent podcast, where they claimed he 'cannot find answers' as they discussed the chances of an early retirement for the champion.

Hamilton's fairytale switch to Ferrari has failed to yield the desired results, with only a sprint race win and a best finish of P4 in Imola to show for his efforts in 2025.

The seven-time world champion has only managed to outqualify Leclerc on two occasions so far, and has not picked up any grand prix podiums with his new team, while Leclerc has managed three in 2025.

Hamilton finished over 50 seconds behind Leclerc in Monaco as he laboured to a fifth-place finish, before Ferrari had to issue team orders in Spain to allow Leclerc to go and chase after the front runners. Hamilton finished that race in sixth, behind the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

Following that performance, Hamilton gave a rather negative, downbeat post-race interview to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes, and now her colleagues have given their thoughts on Hamilton's form.

Speaking on the F1 Show, pundit Simon Lazenby said: "I think he was hoping for such positive things, it's not happened, and whichever way he looks, he cannot find answers."

Lead Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft then added: "I think we were all hoping for more positives to be honest, especially after China in the sprint. He looked an absolute world-beater once again, he was so down on Sunday."

Will Hamilton retire with Ferrari?

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher recently suggested that Hamilton may opt to retire before the end of his current contract with Ferrari, which runs until the end of the 2026 season.

On the F1 Show, Croft shut down any talk of that happening, but there will be real pressure on Hamilton for the remainder of this season to prove that he is still the right man for the team when new regulations take to the sport in 2026.

Ferrari took a gamble on signing the 40-year-old in the hope that his experience would push them on to win their first world championship title of any kind since 2008, having finished within 14 points of McLaren in the 2024 constructors' championship.

However, it doesn't look as though Ferrari will be challenging for any titles in 2025, and Hamilton's push for an unprecedented eighth world title seems further away than ever before.

