F1 Academy chief opens up on FIA presidency rumors

F1 Academy chief Susie Wolff has addressed reports that she could be in line to run for presidency of the FIA.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's term as chief of the motorsport governing body is up at the end of 2025, facing a re-election campaign to stay in his role.

Every four years the FIA holds their presidential elections at its General Assembly, which is composed of sporting authorities and automotive clubs representing the 245 member organisations across 149 countries.

The presidential election will take place at the next general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 12, but Wolff will not be on the ballot after she ruled herself out as FIA president.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast she ended speculation she would run for president once and for all, despite backing from high profile F1 figures such as 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

“Well, I'm very honoured, because Damon's someone I respect massively. But no, that's not on the horizon anytime soon. For sure, I have enough on my plate,” she said.

“I'm so honoured, I really am. That people do speak highly, but no, it's not something which I've considered. I can't see myself doing that right now.

“I'm also someone that's very focused on the job at hand, and I've still got a lot to achieve with F1 Academy. We've got off to a flying start, but it needs to be sustainable longer term, so focus is fully there just now, and definitely not with that role in the horizon.”

Who else will stand for FIA president?

Ben Sulayem remains the only confirmed candidate for the FIA election later this year, with Carlos Sainz Sr emerging in recent weeks as ‘potential’ candidate.

The two-time World Rally champion is understood to have widespread support from executives across motorsport’s various categories, and the Spaniard confirmed himself that he was considering putting himself forwards for the role.

"This possibility [of being president] has been in my mind for some time now, not very deeply, but now I think it could be the right time in my career for me to take the step. I'm confident I can do a good job and put together an excellent team to give back to the sport part of what it has given me,” Sainz Sr said to Autosport.

"I have accumulated a lot of experience in this sport throughout the years and I'm certain I can bring new and interesting things, to strengthen and develop the sport and the automobile world."

The Sports Agents is available to listen to now on Global Player, or wherever you get your podcasts.

