NASCAR champ Kyle Larson gets brutally honest on 'double' attempt after disastrous Sunday

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson offered a brutally honest assessment of the 'double' after his attempt this past weekend ended in failure.

The Hendrick Motorsports star was confronted with disappointment for a second consecutive year on Sunday as he attempted the feat in which a driver aims to complete all 1100 miles of the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 on the very same day.

Only one driver, three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, has ever completed all 1100 miles and both races in full on the same day, and that unfortunately remains the same after a disastrous Sunday for Larson.

Not only did the Hendrick Motorsports star wreck his car of his own accord in the Indy 500, but he was also forced to retire from the Coca Cola 600 after various incidents on track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, despite his more familiar NASCAR surroundings.

Reflecting honestly on the day post-race in Charlotte, Larson said: "What I’m feeling at the end of the night feels very similar [to his failed 2024 attempt]. Just very bummed and sad about how it all went."

"Just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”

Larson: I'd love to do the Indy 500 again

Taking part in both events requires a huge amount of preparation and time, as well as being incredibly challenging logistically due to the tight turnaround between race times.

For example, when Sunday's Indy 500 was delayed due to weather, Larson had just a 45-minute buffer before he would have had to decide not to take part and instead head to Charlotte for the NASCAR race.

“The Double is just a tough undertaking,” a dejected Larson admitted.

“I think the window of time is too tight. Even if I didn’t wreck [in the Indy 500], I don’t think I would have made it here in time and probably would have had to end that race short anyway.”

Larson concluded: “I just don’t really think it’s worth it, but I would love to run the Indy 500 again.

"Just doing the double, I think, is just logistically too tough.”

