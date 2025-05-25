Kyle Larson's NASCAR Indy 500 double attempt OVER as star wrecks car at Indianapolis

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has failed to complete 'the double' once again after wrecking his car at the Indianapolis 500.

Larson was attempting to complete 'the double' once again on Sunday, just as he did last year aiming to run all 500 miles of the Indy 500 and then all 600 miles of NASCAR's Coca Cola 600 in the same day.

In 2024, Larson's effort was scuppered by the weather, but this time around, the Hendrick Motorsports driver's attempt was thwarted by himself, wrecking the No. 17 car of his own accord on a lap 92 restart at Indianapolis.

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1100 miles of 'the double'.

Kyle Larson jets to Charlotte

Following his on-track incident, Larson was seen by the medical center at Indianapolis and released shortly after.

Larson has already left the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to head to Charlotte, where he will still race in the Coca Cola 600 as planned.

After a strong qualifying session on Saturday, Larson will start the race in second, with only Chase Briscoe having edged him in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Speaking to FOX after his wreck, Larson said: "Just, it was a bit crazy there on the start,"

"I got tight behind Takuma [Sato], I was really close to him...I got loose, and just kinda got all over the place.

"Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and yeah, caused that crash.

"I hate it for everybody that also got caught up in it, so yeah, just bummed out.

"Try to get over this quickly and get on to Charlotte and forget about it and try to win the next one."

