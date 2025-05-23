NASCAR Today: Huge Michael Jordan call revealed as 23XI owner takes rival team dig

NASCAR legend Kurt Busch has opened up on the 'perfect' end of his racing career.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin takes thinly-veiled DIG at Team Penske after illegal car drama

Denny Hamlin has taken a barely-veiled jab at Team Penske after last weekend's Indy 500 qualifying scandal.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR chief claims Kyle Busch and Cup Series rival are 'more similar' than people realize

A NASCAR team boss has paid tribute to two of the drivers he has worked with, calling the similarities between them 'eye-opening'.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series star admits he'd NEVER turn down Formula 1 drive after criticism

Kyle Larson has given surprising and conflicting opinions on Formula 1 in the same interview.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star injured in wreck confirms return date and Cup Series appearance

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has announced that he will return to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, racing in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

➡️ READ MORE

Related