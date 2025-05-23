close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Today: Huge Michael Jordan call revealed as 23XI owner takes rival team dig

NASCAR Today: Huge Michael Jordan call revealed as 23XI owner takes rival team dig

NASCAR Today: Huge Michael Jordan call revealed as 23XI owner takes rival team dig

NASCAR Today: Huge Michael Jordan call revealed as 23XI owner takes rival team dig

NASCAR legend Kurt Busch has opened up on the 'perfect' end of his racing career.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin takes thinly-veiled DIG at Team Penske after illegal car drama

Denny Hamlin has taken a barely-veiled jab at Team Penske after last weekend's Indy 500 qualifying scandal.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR chief claims Kyle Busch and Cup Series rival are 'more similar' than people realize

A NASCAR team boss has paid tribute to two of the drivers he has worked with, calling the similarities between them 'eye-opening'.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series star admits he'd NEVER turn down Formula 1 drive after criticism

Kyle Larson has given surprising and conflicting opinions on Formula 1 in the same interview.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star injured in wreck confirms return date and Cup Series appearance

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has announced that he will return to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, racing in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Formula 1 Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Michael Jordan Team Penske Kurt Busch
NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered

  • 2 uur geleden
Team Penske statement leaves NASCAR fans speculating over driver's future
NASCAR Gossip

Team Penske statement leaves NASCAR fans speculating over driver's future

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Off The Track

Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team receive double driver boost as official announcements made

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc in early crash as Max Verstappen beaten in Monaco

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Gossip

Team Penske statement leaves NASCAR fans speculating over driver's future

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x