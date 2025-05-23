NASCAR Cup Series star admits he'd NEVER turn down Formula 1 drive after criticism

Kyle Larson has given surprising and conflicting opinions on Formula 1 in the same interview.

Speaking ahead of his second drive in the open-wheel IndyCar series, both coming at the Indy 500, he revealed that he's never been asked to drive in F1, and that the racing 'is not super exciting'.

However, he praised the 24-race worldwide series' spectacle and pulling power, and said he'd 'never' turn down the chance to compete in F1.

Larson has said repeatedly that he considers himself a better all-round driver than current F1 champ Max Verstappen – although he's since insisted that he was referring to his own diverse racing skillset rather than doing Verstappen down – and it appears he'd relish the chance to meet the Dutchman on his own turf.

Larson: It's crazy how big F1 is

“Never been asked to drive in F1,” Larson explained on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think it’s tough coming from my background of dirt tracks and ovals, but I went to Abu Dhabi in 2021, it was sick.

“The event was awesome, it was incredible, but yeah the racing’s not what we are accustomed to in America.”

Larson continued: “There, it’s crazy how big it is because, yeah, you’re right, it’s not super exciting. But I think it’s the stuff outside of it, the celebrities that are there, the engineering, the money, just everything about that, the big brands on the cars and stuff.

“But, I feel like NASCAR and IndyCar here in America, you can’t find much more exciting racing than what we have here so I’m fortunate to get to run both of ‘em. But I would definitely never turn down the opportunity to go [and drive in F1].”

