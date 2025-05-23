NASCAR chief claims Kyle Busch and Cup Series rival are 'more similar' than people realize

A NASCAR team boss has paid tribute to two of the drivers he has worked with, calling the similarities between them 'eye-opening'.

Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Adam Stevens has worked with both Christopher Bell and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in his career, calling it 'humbling' to have been on the same team as the two stars.

Stevens was Busch's crew chief for both of his titles, including the one won in the pairing's first year, and since their split in 2021 he's also helped Bell to a Coca-Cola 600 win and the first three-race winning streak of the Next Gen car era.

Speaking after last weekend's All-Star Race, won by Bell after a bold move to close out reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Stevens discussed the two current rivals.

Joe Gibbs crew chief: Humbling to be in Bell and Busch's careers

“They’re probably more similar than people realize," he said. "Super hard working, knows what to shoulder, and what to put on other people’s shoulders, and is very fair about it. Bell’s the same way. Behind the scenes, the work they put in and their dedication, and their commitment to the team, very, very similar.”

“Utmost respect for both of them and how they do their work, and Bell came up through the Kyle Busch School to some degree. And I know that both of them have a lot of respect for each other, and they race each other that way.”

“So, it would be eye-opening if you guys were privy to how much they have in common I guess and I think a lot of that comes with the immense God-given talent that they have and how they’ve been able to harness it and the work that they put in to be great.

“It’s pretty humbling to be a part of two careers in that manner.”

