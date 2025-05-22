NASCAR star injured in wreck confirms return date and Cup Series appearance

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has announced that he will return to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, racing in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

Zilisch, who is just 18 years old, races full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, with one race win under his belt at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in March.

Whilst that was no doubt a memorable day for the young star, a more forgettable one came at Talladega in late April, where he was involved in a last-lap wreck whilst fighting for the lead and suffered injuries that would see him miss the next race at Texas.

Zilisch has now released an official update concerning his comeback, confirming he will be taking part in two series in Charlotte this weekend, having already scheduled to race for Trackhouse Racing in the Coca-Cola 600 back in April.

Connor Zilisch releases official statement

In a short and to-the-point statement released via his social media channels, Zilisch wrote: "I'm back."

"My back is all healed up and I'm ready for a big weekend at Charlotte.

"I'm pumped to make my second Cup start with Trackhouse and get back in the Xfinity car with JR Motorsports.

"Big thanks to everyone who helped me get back so soon."

As Zilisch eluded to, this will not be his first outing in the Cup Series, having made his debut in NASCAR's top tier with Trackhouse at COTA earlier this year.

That race, things didn't quite go to plan for the 18-year-old, though, not finishing due to being unable to avoid a collision with his team-mate for the day, Daniel Suarez, who had been involved in an incident and sent spinning towards the teenager.

Zilisch's car made heavy contact with Suarez's No. 99 and was sent into the barriers as a result.

Of course, with COTA being a road course, Charlotte on Sunday will mark Zilisch's first Cup Series appearance at an oval.

