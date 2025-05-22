close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

NASCAR legend Kurt Busch has opened up on the 'perfect' end of his racing career.

The former Cup Series champion was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame this week, a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career.

Busch was joined in the Class of 2026 by fellow former Cup Series drivers Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick, with Humpy Wheeler the recipient of the Landmark Award.

He drove for a number of teams during his long career, including Roush Racing Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing, but admitted this week that his final season with 23XI Racing was a 'special' one.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed

Busch: 23XI Racing call was icing on the cake

The 23XI team is owned by Denny Hamlin – one of the best Cup Series drivers to never win a title – and Michael Jordan, who has six NBA championship rings .

Busch thanked his former team and its owners this week on social media, paying tribute to the team he was racing for when his career was cut short by injury.

"Finishing my career with 23XI Racing was the icing on the cake. Getting a call from Danny Hamlin, Toyota Racing and MJ, asking me to come on board and start a new team meant the world to me. Perfect opportunity to give my two decades of experience to."

The newest Hall of Fame group will be inducted Jan. 23, 2026.

READ MORE: Team Penske suffer HUGE demotion as official statement confirms MULTIPLE penalties

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Michael Jordan 23XI Racing Cup Series
NASCAR Today: Double suspension announced as Cup Series legend given incredible honor
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Double suspension announced as Cup Series legend given incredible honor

  • 2 uur geleden
Kyle Busch issues emotional statement on new NASCAR Hall of Fame class
NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kyle Busch issues emotional statement on new NASCAR Hall of Fame class

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR insider reveals important Christopher Bell team change

  • 54 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Double suspension announced as Cup Series legend given incredible honor

  • 2 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco Grand Prix corner names: Saint-Devote, Tabac, Casino Square and more - explained

  • Today 03:30
NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kyle Busch issues emotional statement on new NASCAR Hall of Fame class

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR

NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x