NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him

NASCAR legend Kurt Busch has opened up on the 'perfect' end of his racing career.

The former Cup Series champion was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame this week, a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career.

Busch was joined in the Class of 2026 by fellow former Cup Series drivers Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick, with Humpy Wheeler the recipient of the Landmark Award.

He drove for a number of teams during his long career, including Roush Racing Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing, but admitted this week that his final season with 23XI Racing was a 'special' one.

Busch: 23XI Racing call was icing on the cake

The 23XI team is owned by Denny Hamlin – one of the best Cup Series drivers to never win a title – and Michael Jordan, who has six NBA championship rings .

Busch thanked his former team and its owners this week on social media, paying tribute to the team he was racing for when his career was cut short by injury.

"Finishing my career with 23XI Racing was the icing on the cake. Getting a call from Danny Hamlin, Toyota Racing and MJ, asking me to come on board and start a new team meant the world to me. Perfect opportunity to give my two decades of experience to."

The newest Hall of Fame group will be inducted Jan. 23, 2026.

