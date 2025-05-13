FIA stewards slammed for Max Verstappen penalty bias

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has defended Max Verstappen, after he slammed the FIA's stewards for how they deliver penalties during race weekends.

Verstappen currently sits on eight penalty points - four away from receiving a race ban - but thankfully his 10-second time penalty during the Miami Grand Prix sprint race came without further points added to his Super Licence.

Following a pit lane crash with Kimi Antonelli, the Red Bull star was given a sporting penalty which dropped him to last place in the race where he lost out on crucial points.

The Dutchman could also only manage fourth place in Sunday’s grand prix, losing his lead to Oscar Piastri on Lap 14, who maintained position to take his third consecutive victory.

Speaking to Vision4Sport, Villeneuve praised Piastri’s ability on track and stated he is currently the stewards' ‘golden child’, a position that he claims has rewarded him with leniency.

“Oscar Piastri doesn’t seem to be affected by pressure and he's got a good mentor in Mark Webber. He is somebody Oscar can lean on. I wouldn’t go as far as to say father-figure, but there's this balance, this energy in place between them and that's super helpful,” Villeneuve said.

“Piastri is loved. He's like the golden child right now. If something happens, he won’t be given penalties as easily as Max Verstappen is, for instance. That's also a big help in fighting for a championship.”

Is Verstappen unfairly treated by the FIA?

Villeneuve went on to compare the current situation to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg who were team-mates at Mercedes from 2013 until 2016.

During this period, the pair were locked in an intense battle for the world drivers' title with Hamilton successful in 2014 and 2015, whilst Rosberg claimed his one and only championship in 2016.

“It reminds me of when we had Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg fighting for the championship,” Villeneuve continued.

“If they made the same move, Nico would get a penalty. In the following race, if Lewis made the same move, he wouldn't be penalised. There is this slight unbalance which is human and Piastri is on the right side of the balance.”

