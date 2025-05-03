FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty after crash at Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been hit with a 10-second time penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.

As the track at the Miami International Autodrome transitioned from wet to dry during Saturday's sprint race, Verstappen pitted for dry tires on lap 13.

However, so did several other cars, and unfortunately for the four-time champion, his Red Bull team released him right into the path of Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes after his fresh rubber was fitted, causing a collision in the pit lane.

Several bits of carbon fibre flew off the cars as a result of their contact, with the commentary team left baffled at Red Bull's decision to give Verstappen the all-clear when they did.

FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty

Eventually, a safety car came out, not as a result of the incident above, but due to Fernando Alonso crashing into a wall on lap 14.

The race subsequently ended under safety car conditions, but during the final laps, Verstappen's 10-second penalty was confirmed, which dropped him all the way down to P17 after the checkered flag.

In a document released later in the afternoon, the stewards explained their justification for the penalty, confirming it was a breach of Article 34.14 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Verstappen, however, did avoid any penalty points being added to his tally.

"The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence," the FIA confirmed.

"Car 1 [Verstappen] was released into the path of Car 12 [Antonelli] which was arriving in the fast lane, causing a collision of the two cars.

"The Stewards acknowledge that the driver did everything he could to avoid the incident and therefore no penalty points are issued in this case."

