F1 star unfazed by Max Verstappen's 'intimidation'

Red Bull's bosses have delivered their verdict on Yuki Tsunoda's performances as Max Verstappen's team-mate in F1, and have named their new star's main strength.

The Japanese driver replaced Liam Lawson at Red Bull after only two rounds in 2025, with the New Zealander returning to Racing Bulls alongside Isack Hadjar.

While Tsunoda has failed to match team-mate Verstappen during race weekends, he has slightly improved on Lawson and grabbed minor points in Bahrain, whilst finishing sixth in the Miami sprint and 10th in the race.

Now Red Bull's chief engineer Paul Monaghan has claimed Tsunoda is on the up, crediting the Japanese star with settling into the team as well as performing admirably in the face of world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull bosses assess Tsunoda's performance

"He seems to be settling in really well, actually. It's not the easiest situation to deal with," Monaghan claimed during the Miami weekend.

"He's arrived, he's been frank in his comments, he's been courteous, he's been a good member of the team. He's been a bit unlucky at times, lucky at others... He's finding his feet.

"He's not afraid to speak his mind, he says what he wants and what he doesn't like, which is good. He's part of the team, he's a good member, and he'll be fine.

"He doesn't seem intimidated by being Max's teammate at the moment, which is really good. I'm impressed. He's got a great personality."

Helmut Marko has also been pleased with the progress Tsunoda's been making, but he was keen to point out the areas where the 25-year-old needs to improve - claiming that his issue is when the pressure hits at crucial points during a race weekend.

He told Austrian outfit OE24: "He's the first [Verstappen] team-mate who can get a taste of Max's performance. Unfortunately, when the pressure increases, he still makes mistakes."

