'Terrible' way Liam Lawson learned of Red Bull demotion revealed

Liam Lawson's brutal Red Bull demotion has taken a new twist, with some details of his bump down to Racing Bulls revealed.

The New Zealander was promoted to the organization's senior team over the off-season, replacing the struggling Sergio Perez.

But it has not gone according to plan for the 23-year-old so far, after following up his opening-day DNF at the Australian Grand Prix with a dismal performance in China last weekend which delivered no points for his team.

Despite being backed by team principal Christian Horner to turn things around, it now appears as though he is set to be sensationally ditched ahead of the upcoming Japanese GP, with Yuki Tsunoda set to take his seat.

Tsunoda set to replace Lawson at Japanese GP

As things stand, however, any decision on who will join up with Max Verstappen in Suzuka has yet to be confirmed by the team, but their silence has done little to quieten the noise.

And in a video published on his Instagram account, respected F1 photographer Kym Illman has now weighed in on the issue, saying that Lawson has indeed been demoted, and that he received the news in brutal fashion.

Illman said: “Now one of the interesting things about this is that the story was broken by this fella Jackie Martins, who works for a smallish publication in the Netherlands called the Limburger.

"He broke the story and my understanding is, and this is terrible...

“Liam was not told the decision. He would have learnt about it once this story got out. And that is a terrible thing to do to a young fella.”

Red Bull came into 2025 hoping a change in driver lineup would prompt a change in fortunes after enduring a difficult campaign last time out.

Below-par performances from both Perez and Verstappen saw the Milton Keynes-based squad fail to defend their constructors' title, with McLaren ending the year on top of the standings for the first time since 1998.

And just two grands prix into 2025, their championship bid already looks all but over, with last year's winners and the current leaders already holding a 42-point advantage over their rivals.

