Ricciardo replacement sent pressure warning as Red Bull debut looms

Liam Lawson has been sent a stark warning ahead of his first season as a senior Red Bull driver.

The New Zealander has had a whirlwind few months, going from being without a seat on the Formula 1 grid as recently as September to being promoted up through the junior team to partner Max Verstappen in 2025.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

He has not only replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB for the end of the 2024 season, but also Sergio Perez at the main Red Bull team.

Following a dismal 2024, Perez lost his seat alongside Verstappen, and Lawson is the man set to step in as Red Bull look to perform stronger in the constructors' championship this campaign.

Sergio Perez will not be driving alongside Max Verstappen in 2024

Liam Lawson is set to partner the reigning world champion in 2025

Liam Lawson under pressure at Red Bull

Given that Lawson has completed just 11 grands prix, the promotion to Red Bull comes at a very early stage in his career, particularly considering that Yuki Tsunoda has completed four seasons at Red Bull's junior team.

Former Red Bull star David Coulthard is backing the Kiwi, however, and states that whilst there is pressure on Lawson, he has also been handed a fantastic opportunity.

“It is a big opportunity for Liam Lawson and a big pressure," Coulthard explained on the Formula For Success podcast.

"But as I've said before, pressure is when you feel you're not in control. Right now, Liam will feel pretty confident. He's had a good debut alongside Yuki.

"Whether he carries that confidence into being able to match Max or not, remains to be seen. But the steering wheel is very much in his hands.“

Lawson's move to Red Bull meant there was also a promotion for another Red Bull junior this season.

Isack Hadjar has taken Lawson's place at VCARB and will partner Tsunoda for the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Related