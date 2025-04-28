F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix weather - Latest as thunderstorms set to hit South Florida

Formula 1 heads to Miami this weekend for round six of the 2025 season!

The first of three US-based races on the 2025 F1 calendar will see the 20 drivers race around the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Lando Norris is hoping to end a four-race win drought in 2025 at a circuit where he claimed his first career race victory last season.

Ahead of the weekend, bad weather is forecast for the week preceding the race, with thunderstorms set to hit South Florida on Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday as well. However, these thunderstorms are not set to impact the sprint race weekend.

Miami has hosted F1 since 2022, and this year's event will be the fourth instalment of the race, with Max Verstappen having taken two wins and Norris the other in that time.

The Miami International Autodrome paddock often adopts a party atmosphere, with huge-name celebrities, a sleek artificial boat marina, and, usually, warm Florida spring conditions.

Here is the crucial weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix!

Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, May 2 - FP1 & sprint qualifying

The sprint weekend gets underway on Friday, with the one and only practice session kicking off at 12:30pm local time.

Because of the nature of the limited practice time available during sprint weekends, teams will not be thrilled to find out that there is a 15 per cent chance of rain during FP1.

FP1 will see temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius, but it's likely to feel more like 33 degrees Celsius, making for a difficult hour of running for drivers. On top of this, wind gusts of up to 32km/h may hamper the drivers as they attempt to find their braking points around the circuit.

The first competitive session of the weekend gets underway later on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking place at 4:30pm local time. Temperatures will likely stay around 30 degrees Celsius for this session, although towards the end of sprint qualifying it may drop slightly.

Once again there is a small chance of a rain shower, with plenty of cloud cover around, currently stood at around a 13 per cent likelihood.

Saturday, May 3 - Sprint race and grand prix qualifying

The first of two races takes place on Saturday, at 12pm local time. The circuit will once again be covered in cloud for this race, with high humidity levels of 60 per cent set to be paired with temperatures of around 29 degrees Celsius.

The heavy cloud cover will result in a higher chance of rain than on Friday, sat at around 25 per cent for the sprint race.

That chance of rain then increases dramatically for main race qualifying later on Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance forecast for when Q1 gets underway at 4pm local time.

With temperatures still set to reach 29 degrees, the intermittent sunny spells that are forecast will mean that the track will dry very quickly, making teams' timing during the qualifying sessions absolutely crucial.

Sunday, May 4 - Race

Race day at the Miami International Autodrome is likely to be the clearest day of the weekend, with dry, sunny conditions forecast for lights out at 4pm local time.

Temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius are forecast for the 57-lap race, with humidity levels of 56 per cent likely to make it a very hot and sticky race for drivers.

It will also be the windiest day of the weekend, with gusts of up to 37km/h expected which may cause some trouble for drivers as they bunch up into turn one. Later in the race, there is a small chance of a rain shower, with currently a 10 per cent chance of precipitation forecast.

Keep an eye on this article for regular updates throughout the week ahead of the Miami GP weekend.

