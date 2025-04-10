Mercedes confirm George Russell replacement for Bahrain Grand Prix session

Formula 1 star George Russell is set to sit out FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, Mercedes have confirmed.

Russell will give up his seat for Mercedes reserve and test driver Fred Vesti for the session, with the Brit back in action for FP2. This will be the Dane's third appearance in an F1 session having previously featured in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The switch falls in line with F1 regulations, which stipulate that every driver on the grid must hand over their seat to a rookie for two FP1 sessions per season.

In a statement published on the Mercedes website, the 23-year-old said: “I am really looking forward to getting my first taste of the W16 in FP1 in Bahrain.

“Being able to put all of my simulator work into practice on the track is a really exciting prospect for me.

“At the start of the year, I set myself the goal of maximising every chance I get behind the wheel of an F1 car in 2025, and that is what I hope to achieve in Bahrain.

“I will be doing everything I can to help the team, George, and Kimi [Antonelli] get set for the rest of the weekend.

“I am grateful to Mercedes for once again giving me this opportunity.”

Mercedes looking to maintain positive momentum

The Silver Arrows have made an encouraging start to the campaign, easing fears over a potential hangover following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton made the switch to Ferrari during the off-season, with 18-year-old Antonelli arriving in his place.

But the rookie has seamlessly settled into life in F1, scoring points on each of his first three outings, including in Japan last weekend, where he became the youngest-ever driver to lead a grand prix.

His team-mate Russell, meanwhile, followed up back-to-back podium finishes with a solid drive in Suzuka to come home fifth.

The duo's combined points tally of 75 has seen their emerge as an unlikely challenger to McLaren for the constructors' title, and currently sit second in the standings ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce inspection as TWO teams summoned ahead of Bahrain GP

Related