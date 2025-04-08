Aston Martin confirm that Fernando Alonso will miss Bahrain Grand Prix FP1

Fernando Alonso will miss FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Felipe Drugovich jumps into his Aston Martin for the 60-minute session.

The reserve driver will take part in the first practice session of the weekend as part of F1's mandatory rookie rule, as Aston Martin not only give their younger driver experience, but will also gather their own data for the race in Bahrain.

Drugovich’s FP1 session in Bahrain will only add to the Brazilian’s extensive mileage in a F1 car, where he has already completed over 9,100 km.

"I'm very happy to be getting out in the F1 car again, especially so early in the season,” Drugovich said.

“I've been preparing on the simulator to get a feel for the car, and Bahrain is a track I know well and really enjoy driving. I'm excited to contribute and give the team the data they need to perform at their best this weekend. Thanks to the whole team for their continued support."

What is F1’s rookie rule?

F1 teams are required to run a rookie at least twice in each car, which means on four occasions in 2025 a younger driver will compete in a session, usually during the first practice session of the weekend.

Drugovich currently serves as Aston Martin’s test and reserve driver and his last outing during a grand prix weekend took place at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver will not be the only rookie to take part in a practice session during the Bahrain Grand Prix, with George Russell and Ollie Bearman also vacating their seats for FP1.

Danish driver Frederik Vesti will fill in for Russell at Mercedes, whilst Ryo Hirakawa will step into the Haas as their new reserve driver following his departure from Alpine.

READ MORE: McLaren dealt championship BLOW as team's disastrous 2025 start continues

Related