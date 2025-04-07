Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied

This Japanese Grand Prix weekend held plenty of drama, including a grid penalty for Carlos Sainz and seven red flags, even if the race itself was less chaotic.

Max Verstappen stunned McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in qualifying on Saturday to take one of the best pole positions of his season, followed by a race victory few expected.

But elsewhere on the grid there were few other movements from the starting top 10, with Lewis Hamilton recording the only overtake within it after passing Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull for seventh place early on.

Suzuka was also the venue for Fernando Alonso's first classified finish of the season, while Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap for Mercedes.

Here is the final classification from the Japanese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Japanese Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31.548sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.423sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.129sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +16.097sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +17.362sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +18.671sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +29.182sec

8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +37.134sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +40.367sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +54.529sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +57.333sec

12. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +58.401sec

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +62.122sec

14. Carlos Sainz [Williams]- +74.129sec

15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +81.314sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +81.957sec

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +82.734sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +83.438sec

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +83.897sec

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap

Kimi Antonelli 1:30.965 on lap 50



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

