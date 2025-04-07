Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied
Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied
This Japanese Grand Prix weekend held plenty of drama, including a grid penalty for Carlos Sainz and seven red flags, even if the race itself was less chaotic.
Max Verstappen stunned McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in qualifying on Saturday to take one of the best pole positions of his season, followed by a race victory few expected.
But elsewhere on the grid there were few other movements from the starting top 10, with Lewis Hamilton recording the only overtake within it after passing Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull for seventh place early on.
Suzuka was also the venue for Fernando Alonso's first classified finish of the season, while Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap for Mercedes.
Here is the final classification from the Japanese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan
2025 Japanese Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31.548sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.423sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.129sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +16.097sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +17.362sec
6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +18.671sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +29.182sec
8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +37.134sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +40.367sec
10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +54.529sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +57.333sec
12. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +58.401sec
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +62.122sec
14. Carlos Sainz [Williams]- +74.129sec
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +81.314sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +81.957sec
17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +82.734sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +83.438sec
19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +83.897sec
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] + 1 Lap
Fastest Lap
Kimi Antonelli 1:30.965 on lap 50
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.
Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.
However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.
The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
READ MORE: McLaren dealt championship BLOW as team's disastrous 2025 start continues
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Dramatic overtime finish sees record-breaking driver LOSE OUT
- 3 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied
- 57 minutes ago
Darlington NASCAR Cup Series winner admits 'loving' rival after huge victory
- 1 uur geleden
F1 driver hit with FIA fine after Japanese Grand Prix medical issue
- Yesterday 22:00
Andretti admits defeat over Cadillac US driver ultimatum
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 icon Michael Schumacher becomes a grandfather for the first time
- Yesterday 18:00