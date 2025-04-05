close global

Red Bull star Max Verstappen in Japanese Grand Prix investigation

Max Verstappen is being investigated this weekend at Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix, along with McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

This weekend's running has been heavily interrupted thus far, with six red flags over the first three sessions including four for grass fires igniting around the perimeter of the circuit.

With drivers eager to get out on track once again, it seems Red Bull star Verstappen and McLaren driver Piastri got slightly ahead of themselves, cutting the queue when leaving the pit lane, with both set to be investigated after the session for failure to follow race director’s instructions.

Could Verstappen and Piastri be penalised for pit lane error?

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' F1 coverage, commentator David Croft spoke on the error made by both drivers, saying: "They basically cut the queue and went to do their practice start."

"You can’t overtake cars in the fast lane by going in the slow lane up to the start position."

"It’s deemed unsafe because there are people working in the pit lane."

Following Friday's running in Japan, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin star Lance Stroll were both handed warnings for similar incidents despite the 'unsafe' nature of the move, with Verstappen and Piastri possibly heading for a similar outcome.

The punishment will depend on the stewards' official decision, which will be taken after FP3 on Saturday.

Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Oscar Piastri Japanese Grand Prix
