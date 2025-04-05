F1 Results Today: Fires cause Japanese GP chaos as McLarens threatened

The number of red flags shown in the Japanese Grand Prix weekend grew to six on Friday night, with two more stoppages for grass fires at the Suzuka track.

After four stoppages (two for fires) in FP2, Friday night's FP3 session saw its first after less than ten minutes despite the FIA taking extra precautions overnight.

However, the vast majority of the session ran under green flag conditions once that first fire was extinguished, with around 45 minutes of clean running until a second fire terminally red flagged the session with six minutes to go, denying teams a chance for practice starts for the second day running.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri topped the timing boards as expected, but George Russell pushed them hard, putting his Mercedes barely a tenth of a second behind on his qualifying simulation run and setting up a fascinating qualifying session.

Yuki Tsunoda once again made his promotion to Red Bull look like a reasonable decision, setting a faster time than both Racing Bulls – although in the case of Isack Hadjar, only by a single thousandth of a second.

F1 FP3 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.965sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.026sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.112sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.449sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.532sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.559sec

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.589sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.638sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.820sec

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.821sec

11. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.881sec

12. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.139sec

13. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.161sec

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.802sec

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.807sec

16. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.119sec

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +2.169sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +2.218sec

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.302sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +2.656sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place today (Saturday, April 5) at 2:00am ET.

