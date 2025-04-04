F1 Results Today: Norris in McLaren complaints as Tsunoda makes Red Bull debut

Formula 1 returned today after a week off following the Chinese Grand Prix, with Japanese Grand Prix practice setting the tone early.

Championship leader Lando Norris may have set the fastest time of the session but he looked uncomfortable in his McLaren, going wide on multiple occasions as he attempted to dial his car in around the famous track.

The Brit spent much of his longer runs complaining to his team on the radio about his tyres graining, giving an early suggestion that the weekend may not be entirely smooth sailing.

Yuki Tsunoda had a promising first session as a senior Red Bull driver, looking reasonably comfortable in his home race following his shock promotion from Racing Bulls.

F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:28.549sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.163sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.416sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.502sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.516sec

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.623sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.673sec

8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.676sec

9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.735sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.784sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.843sec

12. Ryo Hirakawa [Alpine] - +0.845sec

13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.987sec

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.998sec

15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.159sec

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.209sec

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.474sec

18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.528sec

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.574sec

20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.598sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later on Friday, 4th April at 2am ET.

