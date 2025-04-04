F1 Results Today: Norris in McLaren complaints as Tsunoda makes Red Bull debut
Formula 1 returned today after a week off following the Chinese Grand Prix, with Japanese Grand Prix practice setting the tone early.
Championship leader Lando Norris may have set the fastest time of the session but he looked uncomfortable in his McLaren, going wide on multiple occasions as he attempted to dial his car in around the famous track.
The Brit spent much of his longer runs complaining to his team on the radio about his tyres graining, giving an early suggestion that the weekend may not be entirely smooth sailing.
Yuki Tsunoda had a promising first session as a senior Red Bull driver, looking reasonably comfortable in his home race following his shock promotion from Racing Bulls.
F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:28.549sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.163sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.416sec
4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.502sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.516sec
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.623sec
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.673sec
8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.676sec
9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.735sec
10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.784sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.843sec
12. Ryo Hirakawa [Alpine] - +0.845sec
13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.987sec
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.998sec
15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.159sec
16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.209sec
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.474sec
18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.528sec
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.574sec
20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.598sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later on Friday, 4th April at 2am ET.
