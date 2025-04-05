Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict

The FIA has announced the outcome of an investigation into Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch star took pole position with a stunning lap on Saturday, but ahead of that session, in FP3, found himself under scrutiny from the stewards.

Verstappen cut the queue when leaving the pit lane in an attempt to initiate a practice start, a move which led to him being investigated by the stewards after the session for failure to follow the race director’s instructions.

Did Max Verstappen get a penalty at the Japanese GP?

Ahead of Sunday's race, an official FIA document has declared that Verstappen was in breach of the sporting regulations. But, despite this, he has been given a formal warning and will therefore avoid any sort of grid penalty or fine. Red Bull were also handed a formal warning.

The document stated: Car 1 overtook a significant number of cars whilst traversing the Working Lane en route to the practice start area, after having momentarily been in the Fast Lane,"

"The Stewards note that the driver of Car 1 did perform a genuine practice start and rejoined after all cars in the Fast Lane had passed.

"In relation to the general subject of overtaking in the pit lane, the fact that a warning was issued for the 4 cases this weekend is not to be taken as a precedent and the Stewards note that future breaches of pit lane procedures may involve a sporting penalty.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri also fell foul of the rules, committing the same infringement in FP3. The warnings have been handed out by the stewards just one day after the same decision was made over a similar incident concerning seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin star Lance Stroll.

