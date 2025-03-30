F1 legend Lewis Hamilton on the move to Italy after splashing the cash on new property

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is on the move after buying a new home in Italy following his switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton made the move to the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 F1 season and already has a win under his belt having been victorious in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Not content with the commute from Monaco, a report from Italian publication Corriere della Serra, has now claimed that Hamilton has settled in the Porta Nuova district in Milan, the area around Piazza Gae Aulenti and Porta Garibaldi station, which has undergone a huge transformation in the city.

The prices reflect the affluence of the area, where properties cost an average of €1.48 million, and Hamilton reportedly considered properties between Modena and Bologna before settling on Milan.

Where does Lewis Hamilton live?

Porta Nuova is one of the main business districts of Milan, a project that was born in 1997, and contains Italy’s tallest skyscraper, the Unicredit Tower, alongside a Neoclassical gate built in 1810 which the district takes its names from.

Milan is the latest in a long list of luxurious locations to house Hamilton, who purchased a property near Lake Geneva in Switzerland in 2007, and a Monaco property in 2012 where he resides when he is not competing in F1.

Hamilton also reportedly owns a ranch in Aspen, Colorado, with the champion known to be fond of winter sports after taking to the slopes during F1's most recent winter break.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

According to The Sunday Times at the end of 2024, Lewis Hamilton’s net worth was £350m and was the ninth wealthiest individual on their Rich List 40 under 40. At the time the list was published, Hamilton was 39 years old.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull scramble over unhappy Verstappen as Mercedes prepare contract offer

Related