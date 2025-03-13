Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko says new driver won't last full season

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has cast a brutal verdict on one of the new drivers joining the grid for 2025.

The new season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend, with six drivers set to embark on their first full season in the sport.

One of those drivers is at Red Bull, with Liam Lawson set to partner Max Verstappen for the upcoming season having previously completed 11 grands prix as a mid-season replacement on two occasions.

Elsewhere, Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan are also joining the grid for their first full campaign. However, Marko doesn't believe the very latter of those names will last.

Will Jack Doohan be replaced at Alpine?

Doohan is in at Alpine having previously been a reserve driver for the team and a part of their academy. However, with Franco Colapinto signed over the winter as a test and reserve driver, speculation is already rumbling that the Aussie could be replaced.

Now, Marko has offered a brief overview of Doohan's chances on the F1 grid in 2025, suggesting that the Australian is not likely to last very long.

"I don't believe he [Doohan] will drive the full season," Marko told Servus TV.

"I don't believe it will be too many races, unfortunately."

Whether or not Marko's prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain. With Colapinto waiting in the wings, talk over Doohan's future is set to continue for some time yet.

