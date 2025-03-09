American YouTuber Mr Beast in crash at Miami GP circuit

American YouTuber Mr Beast has been involved in a crash at the circuit that hosts the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Mr Beast is currently taking part in a celebrity racing programme in conjunction with Formula E, alongside the likes of Brooklyn Beckham and Sergio Aguero.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari injury SCARE as seven-time champion facing major setback

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton promise BROKEN as Max Verstappen revelation emerges

The name of the programme is 'Evo Sessions', with 11 celebrities in total taking to the track at the Miami International Autodrome, getting a taste of what it's like to drive a real racing car.

However, when MrBeast hit the track, things went wrong for the YouTuber, showing his lack of experience handling such machinery.

READ MORE: New Lando Norris F1 role revealed ahead of 2025 season

Formula E are using the Gen3 Evo cars in 2024-25

MrBeast crash

While driving around the track that is used for both Formula 1 and Formula E races, MrBeast hit the accelerator too hard and spun his Cupra Kiro Gen3 Evo car around, slamming into the barriers.

The incident happened on just his second lap, when he was being guided around the circuit by a safety car.

The Cupra Kiro is normally raced by David Beckmann, who will be relieved to find out that the YouTube sensation did not damage his car too heavily, but the special event had to be halted as the car was taken back to the pits.

MrBeast is the most successful YouTuber in history, boasting a record 370 million subscribers and catching the eye with his high-production-value videos.

The American also owns a number of businesses, including MrBeast Burger and a chocolate company called Feastables.

READ MORE: F1 make BLOCKBUSTER US announcement as huge Cadillac news confirmed

Related