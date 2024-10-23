Official FIA statement confirms TWO cost cap infringements

An official FIA statement has confirmed that two teams have been found to be in breach of cost cap rules.

The cost cap's aim is to increase racing competitiveness by ensuring teams at both ends of the financial spectrum have an equal chance to develop their machinery.

It is also designed to increase the sustainability of each team's stay in a particular motorsport series, ensuring they do not spend more than they can afford.

An FIA statement has now confirmed that two teams competing in Formula E have breached guidelines, as it outlined the nature of the respective offences and revealed the punishment which have been handed out.

The FIA have several cost cap regulations in place across its motorsport series

Teams participating in Formula E have been found in breach of the rules

Who has been punished?

Nissan Formula E Team has been fined €300,000 for its 2% breach, while Jaguar Racing Ltd. was hit with a €100,000 penalty for a 0.6% overspend.

In addition to receiving a heavy financial blow, both teams were given a sporting penalty courtesy of a half-day suspension which will be taken during the first session of pre-season testing in Valencia on November 4.

An FIA statement read: "The Cost Cap Administration recognised that the teams have acted cooperatively throughout the review process and have sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner.

"There is no accusation or evidence of aggravating factors or that they have sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, and nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration."

In response, Nissan said: "Nissan Formula E Team has since put in place all the necessary precautions to avoid these kinds of miscalculations and oversights in the future."

