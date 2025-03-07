F1 legend Lewis Hamilton avoids injury after public Ferrari blunder

Lewis Hamilton has evaded injury after a very public blunder at a Ferrari event in Milan.

Hamilton has joined the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 season and is set to compete in his first race at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

However, ahead of the race and following pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton has been back in Italy, attending a public event alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The pair performed donuts in their Ferrari machinery, among other things, but Hamilton had some trouble getting out of the car, as captured by spectators on video.

Lewis Hamilton will be in Ferrari red for 2025

Ferrari fans flocked to Italy last month to catch a glimpse of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari misstep

The event took place at the Piazza Castello, where they were greeted by an estimated 20,000 fans who got to see their two favorite drivers and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur deliver interviews on stage.

However, a clip has emerged from the event which showcased Hamilton avoiding injury after a short slip off his vehicle.

The F1 champion stepped out of the cockpit and on to one of the wheels of his car expecting it to stay stationary. However, the wheel turned, with Hamilton slipping off as a result.

The lightning-quick reactions of an F1 driver took over, however, with Hamilton managing to save himself and style it out, pouncing onto the ground upright and only taking a step forward, where his team rushed to his aid to make sure he was okay.

Just over a week away from the season opener, things could have ended much worse for the seven-time champ. Thankfully, however, injury was avoided, meaning he should be in tip-top condition at the Australian Grand Prix next week.

