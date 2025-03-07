Popular F1 figure offers 'AGGRESSIVE' Max Verstappen verdict
Popular F1 figure Martin Brundle has offered his verdict on Max Verstappen's driving style on the eve of the 2025 season.
The Red Bull star heads into the new season as the sport's reigning champion and can make it five titles in a row if the season ends in drivers' championship glory.
The new season kicks off next weekend in Melbourne, Australia, with the Australian Grand Prix set to play host to this season's opener.
Brundle backs four-time F1 champion
Verstappen overcame a dramatic drop-off in performance midway through last season, at one stage going 10 grands prix without recording a victory.
That slump allowed the likes of McLaren star Lando Norris to mount a surprise challenge, and the Brit looked odds-on to secure a maiden championship before Verstappen's incredible win in Brazil all but guaranteed he would retain his crown.
The 27-year-old was involved in a number of high-profile run-ins with his close friend throughout the season, with tensions reaching boiling point following a collision at the Austrian GP in June.
But while the title rivals did manage to patch things up, Verstappen's driving style also came under severe criticism from George Russell, who accused the four-time champion of being a 'bully'.
Verstappen's willingness to push himself to the edge in order to achieve success resulted in him picking up a number of penalties from the FIA in 2024.
But Sky Sports F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has bad news for anyone hoping the 62-time race winner may change his approach this season.
"He’ll race exactly the same," said the former F1 racer. "That's how he's hard-wired; that’s why he’s a four-time champion.
“We saw it against Lewis [Hamilton], we saw it more recently against Lando.
“The more tense a championship gets, the more aggressive Max drives, and he's so clever, skilful enough to place the car, he knows the regulations inside out.
“He’s overly aggressive sometimes, but he makes it work for him.”
