Lewis Hamilton backs Hollywood STAR over bullying claims

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has backed Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown over her claims on social media that she was being 'bullied' by the media.

The actress is best known for her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, as well as subsequent roles in the Godzilla film franchise and as Enola Holmes.

Hamilton is F1's biggest star, and himself has 39 million followers on the platform, with a recent picture of him posing in red for the first time since his switch to Ferrari amassing over four million likes.

Now, Hamilton has offered his support to Brown on social media, after the 21-year-old recently posted a video criticising the media for 'bullying' after her recent appearance at the Oscars.

Lewis Hamilton has recently joined Ferrari

Millie Bobby Brown is an award-winning actress

Millie Bobby Brown offered support from Lewis Hamilton

Brown has hit out at various journalists for commenting on her appearance at the awards, providing a list of articles and names behind what she described as 'bullying'.

The award-winning actor has spoken out about how women are treated in the media, particularly when starting off as child stars, with Brown pointing to the fact that she was 10 years old when she first rose to fame with Stranger Things.

The post has gone viral, with a plethora of famous faces offering their support for Brown, including Hamilton, who commented on the post that has received over two million likes.

"So truly proud of you Millie," the seven-time world champion wrote.

