The F1 CURSE Max Verstappen must overcome to become world champion in 2025

Formula 1 fans have speculated that Max Verstappen must overcome a 'curse' if he wants to become world champion once again in 2025.

The Dutchman heads into the new season as a four-time champ having scooped those titles consecutively, with his latest having been secured at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2024.

The Dutchman made his 2025 track debut in the RB21 during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where the new Red Bull appeared at a disadvantage compared to their F1 rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Despite these initial concerns at Red Bull, the true pace of the field will not be unveiled until the first race of the season in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix, with Verstappen still expected to be in the hunt even if he is not in the best car.

However, Red Bull will face their first full season without key personnel such as former sporting director Jonathan Wheatley and legendary designer Adrian Newey, who is now officially managing technical partner at Aston Martin’s team.

Adrian Newey announced his Red Bull exit in 2024

Red Bull are not the favourites heading into 2025

Max Verstappen faces F1 curse

Whilst Red Bull’s decline in performance in 2024 cannot be attributed to Newey’s exit alone, several figures in the paddock, including Jenson Button, have revealed the impact his departure will have on the team.

Button claimed during Sky Sports’ broadcast at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, that Red Bull will be missing the ‘little details’ that Newey can provide to help them improve the car.

However, F1 stats guru Sundaram Ramaswami has exposed a more significant impact that Newey's departure could have on Red Bull, after looking at his previous team exits.

Ramaswami noticed a trend that once Newey had left teams such as McLaren, Williams and Red Bull, their drivers failed to earn another world title.

F1 champions such as Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost did not claim another championship after Newey left their respective teams, a curse that does not herald further success for Verstappen in 2025.

