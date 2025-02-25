Lewis Hamilton name-dropped in SHOCKING Max Verstappen crash claim

A stunning Max Verstappen claim has been issued by a Formula 1 legend, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also finding himself at the center of it.

Verstappen clinched a fourth-consecutive world championship in 2024, but it was not without its controversial moments.

Whilst many had felt Verstappen had matured in recent years, the 'old' aggressive Max was on display when under threat at times last year, resulting in many on-track clashes and incidents with championship rival Lando Norris.

Speaking on those incidents, F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has issued an eye-catching verdict on the four-time champ's driving style.

Verstappen is targeting a fifth consecutive world drivers' title with Red Bull in 2025

Lewis Hamilton hopes his move to Ferrari can bring him an eighth championship win

Speaking to OnlineCassino.com.br, the Columbian said: "Max doesn't like losing, and Max is a guy who would rather crash than let you beat him,"

"We saw it at the end of last year where he did things that people were shocked by. We were asking ourselves, ‘Why did he do that?’.

"When he was going against Lewis and taking no prisoners, everybody thought, 'Oh great. Finally, someone is standing up to Hamilton’.

"Now the positions are reversed. And you look at it and now when the guy that is winning does something dodgy, they question it. That’s a new thing."

Heading into 2025, Verstappen is targeting a fifth consecutive drivers' title, but he is likely to face huge competition.

As cars continue to converge under the current set of regulations, several drivers and teams are eyeing exactly the same prize as the Dutchman.

