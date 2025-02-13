NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 Duels starting lineup with penalties applied
The starting lineups for the Duels at the Daytona 500 have been set ahead of Thursday night's action at Daytona International Speedway.
Qualifying for the prestigious 500-mile race took place on Wednesday night, with Chase Briscoe securing a historic pole position and Austin Cindric also locking in his spot on the front row.
Elsewhere, former Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr ensured their entry into Sunday's race, emerging from the session as the two fastest open-entry cars and therefore locking themselves in.
However, whilst qualifying locked out the front row, the rest of the times registered simply set the fields and lineups for the Daytona 500 duels.
The duels are set to be held on Thursday night, with two races consisting of 150 miles of action that will determine the full starting order for Sunday's main event.
With that said, let's take a look at the field for Duel 1 and Duel 2 and how the Cup Series stars will line up in each race after any NASCAR penalties that may or may not have been imposed.
NASCAR Daytona 500 Duels official starting lineup
After qualifying on Wednesday night, the starting lineups for both Daytona duels are as follows:
Daytona 500 Duel 1 official starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|4
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|7
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Chandler Smith
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|23
|JJ Yeley
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
Daytona 500 Duel 2 official starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|15
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|17
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|18
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|20
|Anthony Alfredo
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|BJ McLeod
|#78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time
The Daytona 500 duels take place today (Thursday, February 13, 2025) with Duel 1 at 7 pm (ET) and Duel 2 at 8:45 pm (ET)
Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|7 pm
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|7 pm
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|7 pm
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|7 pm
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|7 pm
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|6 pm
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|6 pm
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|6 pm
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|6 pm
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|6 pm
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|6 pm
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|5 pm
|Denver, CO (MT)
|5 pm
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|5 pm
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|5 pm
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|5 pm
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|4 pm
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|4 pm
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|4 pm
|Portland, OR (PT)
|4 pm
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|4 pm
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|9 pm
|London, GB (GMT)
|12 am (Friday)
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|1 am (Friday)
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|11 am (Friday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|8 am (Friday)
How to watch the Daytona 500 duels live on TV today
Today's Daytona 500 duels will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
