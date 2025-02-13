close global

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 Duels starting lineup with penalties applied

The starting lineups for the Duels at the Daytona 500 have been set ahead of Thursday night's action at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying for the prestigious 500-mile race took place on Wednesday night, with Chase Briscoe securing a historic pole position and Austin Cindric also locking in his spot on the front row.

Elsewhere, former Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr ensured their entry into Sunday's race, emerging from the session as the two fastest open-entry cars and therefore locking themselves in.

However, whilst qualifying locked out the front row, the rest of the times registered simply set the fields and lineups for the Daytona 500 duels.

The duels are set to be held on Thursday night, with two races consisting of 150 miles of action that will determine the full starting order for Sunday's main event.

With that said, let's take a look at the field for Duel 1 and Duel 2 and how the Cup Series stars will line up in each race after any NASCAR penalties that may or may not have been imposed.

NASCAR Daytona 500 Duels official starting lineup

After qualifying on Wednesday night, the starting lineups for both Daytona duels are as follows:

Daytona 500 Duel 1 official starting lineup

Position Driver Car Team Manufacturer
1 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
3 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12 Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
13 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
15 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
16 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17 Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20 Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 Ford
23 JJ Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Daytona 500 Duel 2 official starting lineup

Position Driver Car Team Manufacturer
1 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
2 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
3 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
9 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
10 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
11 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
14 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
18 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20 Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
21 BJ McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time

The Daytona 500 duels take place today (Thursday, February 13, 2025) with Duel 1 at 7 pm (ET) and Duel 2 at 8:45 pm (ET)

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 7 pm
Charlotte, NC (ET) 7 pm
Columbia, SC (ET) 7 pm
Charleston, WV (ET) 7 pm
Augusta, ME (ET) 7 pm
Chicago, IL (CT) 6 pm
Pierre, SD (CT) 6 pm
Nashville, TN (CT) 6 pm
Des Moines, IA (CT) 6 pm
Montgomery, AL (CT) 6 pm
Mexico City, MX (CT) 6 pm
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 5 pm
Denver, CO (MT) 5 pm
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5 pm
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5 pm
El Paso, TX (MT) 5 pm
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4 pm
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4 pm
Seattle, WA (PT) 4 pm
Portland, OR (PT) 4 pm
San Francisco, CA (PT) 4 pm
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 9 pm
London, GB (GMT) 12 am (Friday)
Madrid, ES (CET) 1 am (Friday)
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 11 am (Friday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 8 am (Friday)

How to watch the Daytona 500 duels live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 duels will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x