NASCAR Race Today: Daytona 500 Duels start times, schedule and how to watch live
The first races at the 2025 Daytona 500 take place today (Thursday, February 16) with the NASCAR Cup Series stars set to take part in two 150-mile duels.
After the front row of Sunday's race was locked out by Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric in qualifying on Wednesday night, the rest of the starting lineup for the Daytona 500 will be determined by where cars finish in the duels.
The finishing order from Duel 1 will make up the inside rows for the race, for example, whilst those in Duel 2 will compete for the spots on the outside rows. The field for each duel was set according to the drivers' qualifying positions from the aforementioned session.
Those who finish inside the top ten of each duel will earn themselves some regular season points, however, the winners of each duel will not receive playoff points as is usually the custom with a race victory.
With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 Duels start times
The two 60-mile, 150-lap duels are set to kick off today (Thursday, February 16) at 7 pm ET and 8:45 pm ET respectively.
Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|7 pm
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|7 pm
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|7 pm
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|7 pm
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|7 pm
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|6 pm
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|6 pm
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|6 pm
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|6 pm
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|6 pm
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|6 pm
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|5 pm
|Denver, CO (MT)
|5 pm
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|5 pm
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|5 pm
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|5 pm
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|4 pm
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|4 pm
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|4 pm
|Portland, OR (PT)
|4 pm
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|4 pm
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|9 pm
|London, GB (GMT)
|12 am (Friday)
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|1 am (Friday)
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|11 am (Friday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|8 am (Friday)
How to watch the Daytona 500 duels live on TV today
Today's Daytona 500 duels will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.
