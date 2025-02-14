close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

After two thrilling duels at the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric were the Cup Series stars to emerge victorious after some chaotic racing.

With the front row for Sunday’s race locked out by Chase Briscoe and Cindric in qualifying on Wednesday night, the duels determine how the rest of the field will look for the 67th running of the Great American Race.

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: Daytona 500 latest forecast as RAIN and STORMS threaten chaos

And, starting on the second row it will be Wallace and Erik Jones after Wallace's win tonight, and Jones finishing the second duel behind Cindric.

In Duel 1, having started in 15th position, Wallace was able to work with team-mate Tyler Reddick to rise through the field, avoiding several wrecks that happened during the 60 laps of action. The team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are celebrating their second consecutive duel one victory after Reddick was the winner of the same race during the 2024 Daytona 500 race week.

Behind Wallace, William Byron, Ty Dillon, Ross Chastain and Reddick himself rounded out the top five in the first duel.

Just moments after Duel 1 was complete, the remaining stars hit the track, and Cindric proved to be the class of the field, although only just.

In a hugely dramatic finish, it was only a late wreck and the throwing of a late caution as the drivers raced to the line that saw Cindric emerge victorious, with Jones having just been the man to take the checkered flag first.

Elsewhere, earlier in Duel 2, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson had been running well and were in contention to potentially win the race. However, both were caught speeding in pit road and therefore subject to a speeding penalty, halting their progress. They did recover somewhat with the late wreck, but both now face a difficult task on Sunday.

With that said, let's take a look at the race results in full.

Daytona 500 duel results - Who won the NASCAR race today?

Daytona 500 Duel 1 finishing order

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
2 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
6 A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
14 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15 Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17 J.J. Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
18 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 Ford
21 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
25 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
26 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daytona 500 Duel 2 finishing order

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
2 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
3 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
4 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
6 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
7 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
9 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
13 Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Shane Van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17 BJ McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
21 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daytona 500 starting lineup

After the races above, the starting order for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be as follows:

Position Driver # Car No. Team Manufacturer
1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
3rd Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
7th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
11th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
12th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
13th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
17th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
20th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
28th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33rd Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
35th Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
38th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39th Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
40th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
41st Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET and be broadcast live on FOX. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone
New York City, New York 2:30 pm ET
Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm ET
Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm ET
Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm ET
Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm ET
Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CT
Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CT
Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CT
Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CT
Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CT
Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CT
Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MT
Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MT
Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MT
Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MT
El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MT
Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PT
Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PT
Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PT
Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PT
San Francisco, California 11:30 am PT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT
London, England 7:30 pm GMT
Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week via Fubo, click here.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

Related

Denny Hamlin Michael Jordan Daytona 500 Tyler Reddick Bubba Wallace 23XI
Daytona 500: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of race
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of race

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR legend issues 30-word statement after Daytona 500 failure
Daytona 500

NASCAR legend issues 30-word statement after Daytona 500 failure

  • Yesterday 22:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

  • 54 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of race

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

OFFICIAL: McLaren driver confirms team exit

  • 3 uur geleden
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen exit BOMBSHELL dropped as champion tipped to leave Red Bull

  • Today 01:30
Daniel Ricciardo

Fresh Ricciardo F1 details emerge amid return talk

  • Today 00:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen confirms SWITCH for 2025 F1 season

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x