NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

After two thrilling duels at the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric were the Cup Series stars to emerge victorious after some chaotic racing.

With the front row for Sunday’s race locked out by Chase Briscoe and Cindric in qualifying on Wednesday night, the duels determine how the rest of the field will look for the 67th running of the Great American Race.

And, starting on the second row it will be Wallace and Erik Jones after Wallace's win tonight, and Jones finishing the second duel behind Cindric.

In Duel 1, having started in 15th position, Wallace was able to work with team-mate Tyler Reddick to rise through the field, avoiding several wrecks that happened during the 60 laps of action. The team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are celebrating their second consecutive duel one victory after Reddick was the winner of the same race during the 2024 Daytona 500 race week.

Behind Wallace, William Byron, Ty Dillon, Ross Chastain and Reddick himself rounded out the top five in the first duel.

Just moments after Duel 1 was complete, the remaining stars hit the track, and Cindric proved to be the class of the field, although only just.

In a hugely dramatic finish, it was only a late wreck and the throwing of a late caution as the drivers raced to the line that saw Cindric emerge victorious, with Jones having just been the man to take the checkered flag first.

Elsewhere, earlier in Duel 2, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson had been running well and were in contention to potentially win the race. However, both were caught speeding in pit road and therefore subject to a speeding penalty, halting their progress. They did recover somewhat with the late wreck, but both now face a difficult task on Sunday.

With that said, let's take a look at the race results in full.

Daytona 500 duel results - Who won the NASCAR race today?

Daytona 500 Duel 1 finishing order

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 2 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 14 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 J.J. Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 18 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 Ford 21 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 25 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 26 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daytona 500 Duel 2 finishing order

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 2 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 3 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 4 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 6 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 7 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 9 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 10 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Shane Van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 17 BJ McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 21 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daytona 500 starting lineup

After the races above, the starting order for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be as follows:

Position Driver # Car No. Team Manufacturer 1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2nd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 3rd Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 4th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 5th William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 7th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 10th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 11th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 12th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 13th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 17th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19th Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet 20th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21st Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22nd Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23rd Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 25th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27th Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 28th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 29th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30th Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32nd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33rd Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 35th Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 38th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 39th Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 40th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 41st Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET and be broadcast live on FOX. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 2:30 pm ET Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm ET Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm ET Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm ET Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm ET Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CT Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CT Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CT Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CT Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CT Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CT Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MT Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MT Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MT Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MT El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MT Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PT Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PT Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PT Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PT San Francisco, California 11:30 am PT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT London, England 7:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET

