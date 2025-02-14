NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA
After two thrilling duels at the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric were the Cup Series stars to emerge victorious after some chaotic racing.
With the front row for Sunday’s race locked out by Chase Briscoe and Cindric in qualifying on Wednesday night, the duels determine how the rest of the field will look for the 67th running of the Great American Race.
And, starting on the second row it will be Wallace and Erik Jones after Wallace's win tonight, and Jones finishing the second duel behind Cindric.
In Duel 1, having started in 15th position, Wallace was able to work with team-mate Tyler Reddick to rise through the field, avoiding several wrecks that happened during the 60 laps of action. The team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are celebrating their second consecutive duel one victory after Reddick was the winner of the same race during the 2024 Daytona 500 race week.
Behind Wallace, William Byron, Ty Dillon, Ross Chastain and Reddick himself rounded out the top five in the first duel.
Just moments after Duel 1 was complete, the remaining stars hit the track, and Cindric proved to be the class of the field, although only just.
In a hugely dramatic finish, it was only a late wreck and the throwing of a late caution as the drivers raced to the line that saw Cindric emerge victorious, with Jones having just been the man to take the checkered flag first.
Elsewhere, earlier in Duel 2, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson had been running well and were in contention to potentially win the race. However, both were caught speeding in pit road and therefore subject to a speeding penalty, halting their progress. They did recover somewhat with the late wreck, but both now face a difficult task on Sunday.
With that said, let's take a look at the race results in full.
Daytona 500 duel results - Who won the NASCAR race today?
Daytona 500 Duel 1 finishing order
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|J.J. Yeley
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|18
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Chandler Smith
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|21
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|25
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Daytona 500 Duel 2 finishing order
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|3
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|10
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Anthony Alfredo
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|17
|BJ McLeod
|#78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Daytona 500 starting lineup
After the races above, the starting order for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|# Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4th
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|5th
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7th
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9th
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|10th
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11th
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12th
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15th
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17th
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19th
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21st
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23rd
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24th
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|25th
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27th
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28th
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29th
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|30th
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|31st
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32nd
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33rd
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|35th
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36th
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37th
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38th
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39th
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|40th
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|41st
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times
The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET and be broadcast live on FOX. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:
|City
|Race Start Time (Local)
|Time Zone
|New York City, New York
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Columbia, South Carolina
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Charleston, West Virginia
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Augusta, Maine
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Chicago, Illinois
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Pierre, South Dakota
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Nashville, Tennessee
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Des Moines, Iowa
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Montgomery, Alabama
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Phoenix, Arizona
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Denver, Colorado
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|12:30 pm
|MT
|El Paso, Texas
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Los Angeles, California
|11:30 am
|PT
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|11:30 am
|PT
|Seattle, Washington
|11:30 am
|PT
|Portland, Oregon
|11:30 am
|PT
|San Francisco, California
|11:30 am
|PT
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|5:30 pm
|BRT
|London, England
|7:30 pm
|GMT
|Madrid, Spain
|8:30 pm
|CET
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week via Fubo, click here.
