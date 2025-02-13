NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole
The front row and two open entries for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 are locked in after a stunning qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway, with Chase Briscoe producing a historic result and Jimmie Johnson putting on a show.
After putting in a blistering lap in the second round of qualifying, Briscoe will start the iconic race from the front in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Sunday, securing Toyota their first-ever pole position in the Daytona 500.
Narrowly missing out on the pole and set to start alongside Briscoe on the front row is Team Penske's Austin Cindric.
Although the rest of the starting order will be determined by the two duels set to take place on Thursday night, another key aspect of tonight's qualifying session was to determine which two open entries will definitely race on Sunday.
With 40 cars set to run in Sunday's Daytona 500 — 41 if Helio Castroneves fails to qualify due to the open exemption provisional — four spots are up for grabs to the non-chartered cars.
There are nine open entries in total, but the fastest two in qualifying tonight knew they could lock themselves in for the main event on Sunday, with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and one-time champ Martin Truex Jr. doing so after some impressive performances.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full.
Who is on pole for the Daytona 500?
Below are the qualifying results from both rounds of qualifying at Daytona International Speedway. The top ten drivers from round one progressed to round two where those ten drivers then completed another lap in a shootout for pole position.
Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 1
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2nd
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3rd
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4th
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5th
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|7th
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9th
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10th
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11th
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12th
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13th
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15th
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16th
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17th
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|21st
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|23rd
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24th
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25th
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|26th
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27th
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28th
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|28th
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|30th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|31st
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32nd
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|33rd
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35th
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36th
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|37th
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|38th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|39th
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|40th
|Anthony Alfredo
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|41st
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|42nd
|Chandler Smith
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|43rd
|B.J. McLeod
|#78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|44th
|J.J. Yeley
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45th
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 2
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
NASCAR HEADLINES: $200 MILLION blow revealed as adverse weather threatens Daytona 500
