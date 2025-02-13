NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

The front row and two open entries for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 are locked in after a stunning qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway, with Chase Briscoe producing a historic result and Jimmie Johnson putting on a show.

After putting in a blistering lap in the second round of qualifying, Briscoe will start the iconic race from the front in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Sunday, securing Toyota their first-ever pole position in the Daytona 500.

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

Narrowly missing out on the pole and set to start alongside Briscoe on the front row is Team Penske's Austin Cindric.

Although the rest of the starting order will be determined by the two duels set to take place on Thursday night, another key aspect of tonight's qualifying session was to determine which two open entries will definitely race on Sunday.

With 40 cars set to run in Sunday's Daytona 500 — 41 if Helio Castroneves fails to qualify due to the open exemption provisional — four spots are up for grabs to the non-chartered cars.

There are nine open entries in total, but the fastest two in qualifying tonight knew they could lock themselves in for the main event on Sunday, with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and one-time champ Martin Truex Jr. doing so after some impressive performances.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

Who is on pole for the Daytona 500?

Below are the qualifying results from both rounds of qualifying at Daytona International Speedway. The top ten drivers from round one progressed to round two where those ten drivers then completed another lap in a shootout for pole position.

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 1

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2nd Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 3rd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 4th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 5th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10th Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13th Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 17th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 19th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 21st William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22nd Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 23rd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24th Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 27th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 28th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28th Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 30th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31st Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32nd Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 33rd Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet 34th Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 36th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 38th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 39th Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 40th Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 41st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 42nd Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 Ford 43rd B.J. McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 44th J.J. Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 2

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 3 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 4 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 5 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 6 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week via FuboTV, click here.

NASCAR HEADLINES: $200 MILLION blow revealed as adverse weather threatens Daytona 500

Related