close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

The front row and two open entries for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 are locked in after a stunning qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway, with Chase Briscoe producing a historic result and Jimmie Johnson putting on a show.

After putting in a blistering lap in the second round of qualifying, Briscoe will start the iconic race from the front in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Sunday, securing Toyota their first-ever pole position in the Daytona 500.

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

Narrowly missing out on the pole and set to start alongside Briscoe on the front row is Team Penske's Austin Cindric.

Although the rest of the starting order will be determined by the two duels set to take place on Thursday night, another key aspect of tonight's qualifying session was to determine which two open entries will definitely race on Sunday.

With 40 cars set to run in Sunday's Daytona 500 — 41 if Helio Castroneves fails to qualify due to the open exemption provisional — four spots are up for grabs to the non-chartered cars.

There are nine open entries in total, but the fastest two in qualifying tonight knew they could lock themselves in for the main event on Sunday, with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and one-time champ Martin Truex Jr. doing so after some impressive performances.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

Who is on pole for the Daytona 500?

Below are the qualifying results from both rounds of qualifying at Daytona International Speedway. The top ten drivers from round one progressed to round two where those ten drivers then completed another lap in a shootout for pole position.

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 1

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
3rd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
4th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
5th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
17th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
19th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
21st William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
23rd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
27th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
28th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
30th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
33rd Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
34th Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
38th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
39th Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
40th Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
41st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
42nd Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 Ford
43rd B.J. McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
44th J.J. Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Round 2

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
3 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
4 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
5 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week via FuboTV, click here.

NASCAR HEADLINES: $200 MILLION blow revealed as adverse weather threatens Daytona 500

Related

Daytona 500 Team Penske Chase Briscoe Jimmie Johnson Austin Cindric Toyota
NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
Daytona 500

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • Today 00:31

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Max Verstappen in stunning announcement as OFFICIAL name change confirmed

  • 28 minutes ago
Daytona 500

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • Today 00:31
F1 Legends

OFFICIAL: F1 champion confirmed as part of stunning Cadillac lineup

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar News

IndyCar in MAJOR announcement with huge consequences for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x