F1 team planning HUGE US facility as $85 MILLION figure revealed
Cadillac Formula 1 team are in the planning stages of opening a US engine facility in Concord, North Carolina, that is set to cost $85 million.
The General Motors-backed brand will become the 11th team on the F1 grid in 2026, with the team yet to settle on their driver lineup for their debut season.
Ferrari will supply Cadillac with power units and gearboxes upon their arrival, but the team plan to produce their own power units from 2028.
If successful, Cadillac will join Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Honda and Audi, as F1’s list of power unit manufacturers continues to grow.
Cadillac F1 set for huge US factory
Cadillac's intent to establish themselves as power unit manufacturers has reportedly taken an extra step, as the team's plan to create a US base have been revealed.
According to a document from the Concord City Council, Cadillac plans to invest between $75 million to $85 million for a new engine facility, which is set to generate up to 350 jobs.
Until the new facility is built, the team will operate from General Motors’ facility, with the new power unit factory expected to be built by 2027.
If the reported plans get underway, Cadillac’s F1 team will be positioned right in NASCAR country, with the proposed site less than 2 miles away from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
