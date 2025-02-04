HUGE Cadillac driver update emerges ahead of F1 entry

Mario Andretti has revealed a significant update on Cadillac's driver search ahead of their entry to the Formula 1 grid.

Back in November, F1 announced that they had reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to support bringing GM/Cadillac as the 11th team in the sport.

Since then, several updates surrounding the project have emerged, including the hiring of key staff and securing an engine deal with Ferrari.

However, with the 2026 season now just one year away, the team still have plenty to get in order before their cars hit the track.

Cadillac's initial bid was spearheaded by Andretti

Colton Herta is the favourite to acquire a Cadillac seat

Which F1 drivers will Cadillac sign?

For example, Cadillac are yet to confirm who will form their 2026 driver lineup, but that has not prevented speculative reports about who could join the team.

Axed Racing Bulls star, Daniel Ricciardo, was tipped for a role in the American team due to his popularity across the pond, but the Australian star has insisted that he is done with the sport.

F1 world champion Mario Andretti remains a board member, despite his son Michael stepping down from the bid, and has provided additional insight into when Cadillac will announce their 2026 lineup.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, it was revealed that Andretti would be advising on the driver selection which is expected to be decided mid-way through the 2025 season.

Mario Andretti remains part of Cadillac's F1 entry

"Ideally, it should be someone with experience. We're taking our time and observing the market," Andretti said.

Previously, Andretti had suggested that the team would be looking to field a young American driver, such as Colton Herta, alongside an F1 veteran.

With the likes of Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Ricciardo all absent from the grid in 2025, a return with Cadillac appears their best chance of re-joining F1.

