OFFICIAL: F1 champion confirmed as part of stunning Cadillac lineup

Cadillac have unveiled a stunning lineup ahead of the 2025 World Endurance Championship campaign, including three ex-Formula 1 drivers.

Announced on social media this week, Cadillac Performance and Jota Sport confirmed that 2009 world champion Jenson Button will be one of their drivers, set to drive the #38 car.

Button is not the only former F1 driver in the #38 team, either, with Sebastian Bourdais also confirmed as part of the lineup. Bourdais completed 27 grands prix for Toro Rosso — Red Bull's junior team — before making the switch to IndyCar and endurance racing later in his career.

Earl Bamber will join Button and Bourdais, whilst Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, and Will Stevens — also an ex-F1 driver — will pilot the team's #12 car for the upcoming season.

Jenson Button signs for Cadillac

2025 will not be Button's first season with the Jota Sport team, although there has been a major change over the winter, with them now representing Cadillac as their works team.

Competing in the Hypercar category in 2024, Button competed in the full season for the team, achieving mixed results.

Button and his team's best finish came in Sao Paulo and Bahrain, where they came home in seventh.

Button also previously briefly raced in the LMP1 class in WEC, competing in four races for SMP Racing in 2018-19.

