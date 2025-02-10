Perez tipped for incredible F1 RETURN with new team

Reports in Spain suggest axed Red Bull star Sergio Perez could be set for a stunning return to the Formula 1 grid.

Having been replaced by Red Bull ahead of the new season, the Mexican star is currently without an F1 drive for the 2025 campaign.

The Mexican racer has not won a race since April 2023, while his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen won 25 in that time using the same machinery.

Verstappen beat Perez in all four seasons that the pair were team-mates, claiming four world championship titles in that time. Perez's performances continued to falter in 2024, failing to claim a podium in the final 19 rounds of the season, and he has been replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025.

Sergio Perez has been replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson for 2025

Sergio Perez suffered a dismal 2024 season

Sergio Perez F1 return?

The timing of Perez's Red Bull departure at the end of the season meant that there were no other viable options on the grid for a 2025 drive, and the 35-year-old is now facing at least a year out of the sport.

However, a report from Marca has suggested that Perez's team are preparing for a return to the sport in 2026, when two more seats open up on the grid amid new regulation changes.

Late last year, a Cadillac/General Motors-backed entry was accepted by the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM), meaning F1 will have an 11th team on the grid from 2026, with General Motors also producing power units for the team from 2028.

Andretti Global's initial bid was rejected by FOM in early 2024, but this new bid will still feature a huge Andretti influence, with Mario Andretti joining the board of directors.

The 1978 world champion recently proclaimed that the new team will be looking to partner a young American racer with an experienced F1 star.

Now, a report from the above publication has suggested that IndyCar star Colton Herta is the favorite for one of the seats while suggesting that Perez's team is pushing for their man to be the favorite for the second seat alongside Herta.

Perez has a wealth of F1 experience, having raced between 2011 and 2024 for multiple teams including McLaren, Racing Point, and Red Bull.

