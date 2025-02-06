Horner makes Red Bull U-TURN after brutal driver comments

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has performed a dramatic U-turn when it comes to comments regarding one driver.

Horner and the Red Bull hierarchy have decided to put their faith in young Kiwi Liam Lawson next season, putting him in as Max Verstappen's team-mate despite being vastly inexperienced compared to the likes of Yuki Tsunoda, for example.

Tsunoda has driven for Red Bull's junior team in F1 for multiple campaigns, seeing off the likes of Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo in that time.

However, despite his superior experience, the Japanese driver was overlooked for his Kiwi counterpart heading into the new season.

Can Liam Lawson return Red Bull to championship contention?

Max Verstappen will be looking for a fifth world title

Christian Horner driver replacement talks

The fact Tsunoda was passed over for the promotion in 2025 has led to speculation that he will not remain within the Red Bull family for much longer, especially as Japanese engine manufacturer Honda prepares to supply power units to Aston Martin for 2026.

Even Red Bull's team principal, Horner, suggested that Tsunoda could not always be the 'bridesmaid', hinting at a team exit. However, it seems Horner has delivered a shock U-turn over his driver, naming him as a contender for the Red Bull seat in the future.

Will Yuki Tsunoda ever get a chance at Red Bull?

"Our priorities are our race drivers,” Horner told the media.

“But Yuki is a very talented driver, and we'll be keeping a close eye on him and Isack Hadjar as well."

While Red Bull are yet to confirm who will act as their reserve driver in 2025, Tsunoda is expected to fulfil this role and could be perfectly poised should Lawson leave the team.

