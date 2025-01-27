F1 star admits 'short window' as Verstappen team-mate

A Max Verstappen team-mate has opened up on his prospects alongside the four-time Formula 1 champion.

The title-holder will welcome Liam Lawson as his team-mate this year, after Sergio Perez was cut from his seat following a series of poor performances.

However, the 22-year-old Lawson will have the unenviable task of going up against Max Verstappen, whose domination over former team-mates, Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly, has led to a premature axe from Red Bull.

Lawson has only competed in 11 grand prix weekends thus far in his career, with the 2025 his first full-time season in F1, with a difficult task ahead of the youngster to go up against one of the best drivers of their generation.

Liam Lawson will join Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion

Can Lawson survive a full season at Red Bull?

The Kiwi racer initially made waves on his debut with Racing Bulls in 2024, where he clashed on track with Fernando Alonso in Austin and Sergio Perez in Mexico.

Speaking to Autosport about these battles, he claimed he was not trying to prove anything against these drivers with his fiery racing style.

“No, it's not like… I'm not trying to set an example or anything like that,” he said.

“I feel like I'm racing everybody the same way, I'm not racing anybody any differently.”

Ahead of his Red Bull debut Lawson also admitted that he had a ‘short window’ to prove himself against Verstappen, as he appeared aware of the short shelf life of a driver against at the team.

“I have a very short window here at the moment, so it's very important, but I'm not trying to set an example, or… prove a point?

“I'm not really trying to do that, no.”

