Hamilton DEFEATS F1 team-mate in debut Ferrari face-off

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has earned his first victory over new team-mate Charles Leclerc during their first showdown at Ferrari.

The Scueria's new driver duo made their official debut as team-mates last month after Hamilton arrived in Italy to be greeted by thousands of adoring fans, showcasing his new red race suit for 2025.

Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to be an evenly matched lineup at Ferrari, offering a tantalising prospect of a title fight if they are rewarded with a race winning car.

Ahead of their 2025 race debut, both drivers have completed tests for Ferrari in Barcelona where they unveiled more than just their potential speed.

Lewis Hamilton has secured his first Ferrari victory over Charles Leclerc

Hamilton and Leclerc go head to head in F1 helmet battle

Hamilton and Leclerc also revealed their fresh helmet designs for 2025, with Leclerc opting for the red and white of the Monaco flag for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Hamilton returned to the yellow colour scheme he displayed on his McLaren and Mercedes debuts, in an old school theme for the champion.

In GPFans’ recent poll we asked F1 fans which was their favourite of the new designs, with Hamilton securing a huge victory over Leclerc in their first showdown.

A staggering 79% of fans voted for Hamilton’s yellow helmet, in a major boost for the new Ferrari star, with Leclerc meanwhile only enjoying 21% of the vote.

The team-mates will next return to the track in Barcelona in the SF-24 for Pirelli’s 2026 tyre test on February 4 and 5, before stepping into the 2025 challenger in Bahrain from February 26-28.

